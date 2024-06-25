Cute Singing Dogs Birthday Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Poet and Painter. Send your favourite dog lover this hand painted puppy themed birthday card. The only thing better than a birthday wish from one dog is a birthday wish from a pack of dogs harmonizing their birthday howls. 'Happy Birthday to Yoooouuu!' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.