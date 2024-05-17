thortful Relatable Pill Orangiser Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Running with Scissors.

When you get to a certain age, you need a little help from a pill organiser to help you sort your daily dose of vitamins and painkillers! Celebrate old age with this cheeky design.

'One minute you're young and fun, the next you have one of these'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.