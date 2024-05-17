thortful Pretty Plant New Home Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Sarah Cowan. Send your plant obsessed loved one a new home card with this bright and colourful houseplant card featuring cheese plants, cacti and snake plants! Help them settle in and hope that their plant babies enjoy their new home. 'Happy new home.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.