thortful Pretty Heart Tree Sympathy Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Just like Sophie. Show your loved one that there is an infinite amount of love to give by sending them this card during a difficult time. A nice touch when they're facing tough times. 'Sending love.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.