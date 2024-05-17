thortful Relatable Room Diffuser Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like @AimeeStevens.Design.

Send this funny card to a home fragrance and scent lover who once was hip and cool and now fills their home with sticks in smelly bottles (also known as reed diffusers).

'One day you're hip & cool. The next you're poking wooden sticks into smelly bottles.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.