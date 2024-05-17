thortful Cute Star Birthday Card For Sister

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Jelly Armchair. Let you si-star know she shines, twinkles and dazzles with this cute, watercolour birthday card. Perfect to send to all sisters across all ages on their special day. 'Happy Birthday Sistar. You - Twinkle, Dazzle, Shine' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.