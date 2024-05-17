thortful Funny Fan-Tache-Tic Birthday Card For Dad

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like @AimeeStevens.Design.

Send your beardy dad a terribly pun-derful birthday card featuring a full face illustration and hand lettering. A bright, colourful and cheeky design for a special dad on his special day.

'Fan-tache-tic Dad.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.