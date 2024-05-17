thortful Funny Socks & Sandals Father's Day Card For Daddy

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Zoe Spry. Send dad some Father's Day love by reminding him what an absolute fashion icon he is! Socks and sandals will never go out of style (regardless of how much you might want them to), a classic! 'Daddy Daddy Cool.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.