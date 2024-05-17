thortful Funny Marriage Review Anniversary Card For Partner

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Christine Cuddihy Illustration. Say happy anniversary to your partner, with this funny marriage performance review card. Nothing like some good feedback to make the most of surviving another year together through Class A performances! 'Good news! You've passed your annual marriage performance review!' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.