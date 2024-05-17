thortful Funny 70th Land Rover Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like The Typecast Gallery.

Whether your dad, brother, husband or friend is turning 70, he'll love this 70th milestone birthday card to celebrate his youthful spirit. For the biggest fan of the classic Land Rover Discovery.

'70 and still not over the hill. Plenty more to climb. Happy birthday.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.