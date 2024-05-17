thortful Cute Gardening Birthday Card For Mum

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Sally Payne Design. Send this pretty card to your green-fingered mum to wish her happy birthday! For mums who love gardening and aren't afraid to get a bit muddy as long as the bulbs are planted and the roses are pruned. 'Happy Birthday Mum.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.