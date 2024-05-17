thortful Funny Moving Boxes New Home Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Not at all Jack. Send friends and family this funny new home card to help them settle in. For when you know moving boxes are going to temporarily take over their lives and finding anything in the boxes will become an endless guessing game. 'New Home. It's somewhere behind these boxes!' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.