Cute Cat Balloons Birthday Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Fox Card Co. Send your favourite cat lover some happy birthday wishes with this adorable cat and balloons card! Perfect for anyone who loves cats and is whimsical at heart. 'Happy Birthday.' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.