thortful Cute Pug Anniversary Card For Partner

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Studio Boketto. Send this cute pug card to your other half to wish them a happy anniversary. It's guaranteed to make them smile! 'I puggin' love you!' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.