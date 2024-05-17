thortful Pretty Matchbox Anniversary Card For Partner

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Nichola Cowdery Illustrations. Send this anniversary card to your perfect match on your special day. An arty and colourful illustration of a matchbox with a cute pun that will make their day! 'Me + You. Perfect Match. Happy Anniversary.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.