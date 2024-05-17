thortful Fill In The Blank Birthday Card For Him

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Bow & Bell. This cute DIY birthday card is perfect for kids to complete and give to their brother, cousin, or friend on his birthday. A great way for a child to send birthday wishes to their favourite birthday boy and tell him how much they love him on his special day! 'Birthday Boy!' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.