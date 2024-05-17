thortful Cute Rugby Scrum Anniversary Card For Partner

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Of Life & Lemons Ltd.. Send your scrumptious loved one this cute and punny Anniversary card to let them know you're always checking them out during the match! Send them a giggle with this rugby themed card, perfect for those who are in the scrum! 'You're scrummy.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.