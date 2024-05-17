thortful Cute Superhero Birthday Card For Grandma

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Aley Wild Illustration. Let Grandma know just how super she is with this cute card for her Birthday 'Whoah it's... Super Grandma' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.