thortful Cheeky Candles 60th Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Christine Cuddihy Illustration. Say happy 60th in style with this cool candles card for their birthday. '60 candles for you.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.