thortful Funny 4 Star Birthday Card For Husband

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Ink Icons. Send your husband this funny 4 star review card to show how much you love him in spite of his farts; maybe it will encourage him to get 5 stars next time! 'Absolutely fantastic husband, couldn't have wished for a better one! always there for me and is very funny. Was going to give five stars but the farting is just too much for me.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.