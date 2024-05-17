thortful Funny 30th Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Afewhometruths. Send birthday wishes to someone who could maybe not get away with being 30 with this funny birthday card. Even though they won't admit it and might want to keep it quiet, it's their 30th birthday and they should celebrate! 'Shhh no-one will ever guess you are 30.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.