thortful Fill In The Blank Birthday Card For Uncle

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Bow & Bell. This cute DIY birthday card is perfect for kids to complete and give to their special uncle on his birthday. A great way for a niece or nephew to send birthday wishes to their favourite uncle and tell him how much they love him on his special day! 'My Uncle.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.