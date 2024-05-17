thortful Cute Crocodile Birthday Card For Uncle

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Jess Moorhouse. Say a big happy birthday to your favourite uncle with this punny crocodile card! Tell your uncle that he 'crocs' with this fun card. 'Happy Birthday Uncle you Croc!' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.