thortful Fun 10th Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Bells Scambler. Send this card to the special someone going into double digits on their birthday! Their 10th birthday isn't something to go unnoticed, remind them when this simple but fun birthday card. 'Double digits.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.