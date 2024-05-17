thortful Funny 50th Golf Birthday Card For Him

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like patternmuse.

Send your relative or friend this 50th golf-themed birthday card featuring a giant chocolate birthday cake decorated to look like a golf course being sliced by a bunker shot.

'What do birthday cake and your golf game have in common? Both have lots of slices! Happy Birthday. 50!'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.