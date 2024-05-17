thortful Cute You Rock Pun Birthday Card For Grandad

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Dinky Rouge. Send this card to wish your amazing grandad a happy birthday! A cute card of a cool grandfather featuring a rock in a party hat with a balloon. For grandads who love a good pun. 'Happy Birthday Grandad. You Rock!' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.