thortful Pretty Floral Collage New Home Card `

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Aimee Mac Illustration. Congratulate a loved one on their very special move with this gorgeous card bursting with colours and berries! Illustrated with a house and garden filled with colourful plants and fruit, this card is the perfect way to make them smile and feel right at home! 'New home.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.