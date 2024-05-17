thortful Cute Rainbow Thank You Card For Teacher

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Arrow Gift Co. Say thanks to that special teacher with this cute rainbow illustrated greetings card. The perfect card to send your wonderful teacher who inspired you to love learning! 'Thank you for being such an important part of my story.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.