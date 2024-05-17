thortful Cute Egg Pun Birthday Card For Uncle

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Fliss Muir. Send an excellent uncle this funny, pun birthday card featuring a cute happy, smiley egg illustration. 'Happy Birthday to an eggcellent Uncle' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.