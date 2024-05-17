thortful Funny Departure Board New Baby Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Stoats & Weasels.

Send best wishes (and good luck) to congratulate new parents on their little bundle of joy with this travel themed card.

'Arrivals. New Baby Arrived. Sleep Delayed. Romance Delayed. Money Delayed. Holidays Delayed. Lie Ins Delayed. Free time Delayed. Going out Delayed. Plans Delayed.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.