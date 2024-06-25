Modern Love and Hugs Birthday Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Harkiran Kalsi.

Send birthday wishes with this lovely card wishing them love and hugs on their special day. For lovers of arty, bubbly and bold typography.

'Birthday Love And Hugs On Your Special Day'

Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.