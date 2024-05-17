thortful Heartfelt Dog Loss Sympathy Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Fox Card Co.

Express your deepest sympathy by sending your loved one this sympathy card for the loss of their beloved dog featuring a dog with a halo and angel wings on a cloud.

'No matter how long we have with them, It's never long enough.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.