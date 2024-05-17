thortful Punny Nacho Thank You Card For Teacher

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like The Tipsy Turtle. Send this clever and yummy nacho pun thank you card to celebrate how wonderful your teacher has been! Let them know they are not an average teacher with this nacho crisp illustration dressed as a superhero and dunked in some queso cheese sauce. 'Nacho average teacher!' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.