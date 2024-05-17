thortful Funny Baking Birthday Card For Mum

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Izzylikestodoodle.

Send this funny and relatable birthday or Mother's Day card to make your mum chuckle. This baking themed card is perfect to send your mum who is always happy to have a helper in the kitchen.

'Good Mums Let You Lick The Beaters Great Mums Turn Them Off First'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.