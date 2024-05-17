thortful Cute Here For You Friendship Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Fliss Muir. Send a hug to a friend or loved one and let them know you are always there if they need you, with this cute and heartfelt card featuring a rainbow and sunshine illustration. 'Always here for you whenever you need me. Love you.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.