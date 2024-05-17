thortful Cute No More Work Retirement Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Nichola Cowdery Illustrations.

Celebrate her retirement with this fun card featuring a very happy lady riding a bicycle with a basket full of flowers. For a colleague who is celebrating her new found freedom.

'Happy no more work day. Woohoo! Enjoy your retirement.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.