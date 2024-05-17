thortful Funny Alcohol New Baby Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Poppy Lane.

Congratulate your friends or family members on their new baby, where two glasses has now become three, can't forget about the little one!

'Two Become Three.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.