thortful Classic Birthday Card For Niece

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like The Boy and the Bear. Send this classic card to wish your wonderful niece a happy birthday featuring playful design with polka dots and collage patterned typography. 'to a wonderful Nice, Happy Birthday!' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.