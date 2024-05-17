thortful Cute Moving New Home Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Martha Ratcliff Illustration. Send your congratulations to your friend or loved one on their new home and get them excited for the move! 'Happy new home!' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.