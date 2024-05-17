thortful Heartfelt Rhyming Stamp Friendship Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Squaire. Send a smile to a friend or loved one having a tough time, and show your support with this cute design of a rhyme in a stamp. 'Sending happiness through this crappiness.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.