thortful Cute No Words Just Hugs Sympathy Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Raspberry Blossom. Send this colourful typography card with an uplifting and supportive sentiment to a friend or loved one to express your sympathy or support during tough times. 'No words, just hugs.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.