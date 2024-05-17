thortful Cute Birthday Card For Husband

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Arrow Gift Co.

Make your husband laugh with this funny birthday card! Send this to not only the luckiest husband in the world but the loveliest too!

'Happy birthday to the luckiest, loveliest husband in the world!'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.