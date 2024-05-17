thortful Pretty Floral Thank you Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Ricicle Cards. Send your thanks with this floral, pretty thank you card featuring delicate hand lettering, illustrations of blooming florals and foliage set against a light pink background. 'Thank you.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.