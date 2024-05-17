thortful Fun Dance Wedding Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Charlene Mitchell. This is the perfect wedding card for a happy couple with funky dance moves! Send them this fun card to congratulate them on tying the knot and for pulling off crazy dance moves at any chance they can get. Perfect to send the most flamboyant couple you know. 'Happy Wedding.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.