thortful Funny Donkey Thank you Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Cardinky. Send this funny and punny thank you card to a special friend or loved one to make them smile. Illustrated with a green donkey sprouting sweet yellow flowers, say a big gracias with this slightly cheeky card. 'Grassy ass.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.