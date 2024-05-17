thortful Fun 18th Birthday Card For Human Adult

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Drawn to Cats.

Congratulate your pawrent on becoming a grown-up human adult on their 18th birthday! Send this card from the cat to wish your friend, son or daughter a happy birthday!

'You are now a human adult! 18'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.