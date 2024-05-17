thortful Cute Safari Bus New Baby Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Studio Mads.

Welcome the new arrival into the world with this cute, gender neutral, London bus safari new baby card featuring a lion, giraffe, elephant, kangaroo, cheetah and lots of balloons.

'Welcome little one. New arrival'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.