thortful Funny 60th Birthday Card Expired Sticker

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Arrow Gift Co.

Wish them a happy 60th with this funny 'Expired Fifties' birthday card. For all the 60 year olds in your life who are still clinging to their fifties.

'Your Fifties: Expired. This item is no longer available.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.