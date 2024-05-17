thortful Fun Socks and Sandals Birthday Card For Grandad

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Jessica Harvey. Send your grandad happy birthday wishes by reminding him what an absolute fashion icon he is! For a socks and sandals fan! 'Grandad the Coolest Guy I Know' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.