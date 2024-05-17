thortful Traditional Balloons and Car Wedding Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Louise Tiler. Celebrate the happy couple and their wedding day with this traditional wedding car card decorated with balloons and colourful confetti! The perfect card to wish the couple a happy life together. 'Happy Wedding day.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.